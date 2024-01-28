Make-A-Wish allows 8-year-old girl to be a police officer for a day

PLAINFIELD — 8-year-old Elayah Chance has a terminal illness, but she was able to live out her dream of becoming a police officer this weekend.

Chance rode along with the Plainfield Police Department on Saturday and was sworn in as an honorary officer, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Organization.

"When you have a job, things can become routine, but this is a career highlight for me," said Plainfield Police officer Rob Prichard.

Elayah's mother, Michelle, said her daughter deserved this moment of happiness after a lifetime of medical complications.

"She had brain surgery at two-years-old and had a feeding tube put in when she was two-and-a-half," Michelle Chance said. "She is my light. I wish I could be as strong as her sometimes."

Plainfield Police made sure Chance served with pride during her day on the force.

"There is no resource that we have or have access to that we won't use to make this a perfect day," Prichard said.

Chance arrested a suspect in a high-speed chase at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, rescued two boys from the woods of Hummel Park, found a missing chinchilla at St. Susanna Catholic School, and assisted a woman with a medical emergency.

She also enjoyed the company of K-9 officers and took a ride on the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's mounted patrol horses.

Michelle Chance said Make-A-Wish and the Plainfield Police Department followed through on the promise of a perfect day for Elayah.

"She is just happy. No matter what God throws at her, she is ready," Michelle Chance said. "She's always wanted to be an officer when she got older, so this was the perfect wish for her."