Making a difference one volunteer at a time: United Way's Go ALL IN Day

INDIANAPOLIS— Go ALL IN Day is an annual event that brings thousands of volunteers together across Central Indiana, with one common goal: to support local organizations and make an impact in the community.

With over 1,000 volunteers participating in around 80 different projects, this day of service helps strengthen the region’s nonprofit organizations.

WRTV talked to Penny Keller, the Chief Development Officer at United Way of Central Indiana, who shared the significance of "Go ALL IN Day".

Keller says the event is not just a volunteer initiative, but a powerful tool for strengthening the fabric of the community.

"It’s a really big deal to us and to the community," she says. "Go All In Day brings together people from all walks of life to volunteer across a seven-county region, tackling various projects that range from sorting food at food banks to planting flowers and cleaning up public spaces."

WRTV United way "Go All In Day"

This day of service is particularly special because it provides an opportunity for individuals to roll up their sleeves and support local nonprofits that might otherwise struggle to find the time and resources to complete critical tasks.

For Penny, volunteering goes beyond just doing good for others. It’s also about the personal fulfillment that comes from contributing to something bigger.

"Volunteering has a lot of different benefits," she explains. "There’s the immediate benefit of assisting the organization you’re working with, but there’s also a real intrinsic value for yourself in terms of feeling good about the difference you’re making."

One organization that benefits greatly from volunteer support is Gleaners Food Bank, a key player in the region's efforts to combat hunger.

WRTV United way "Go All In Day"

We spoke with Treva Burgess, the Manager of Volunteer Engagement at Gleaners, who emphasized how vital volunteers are to their mission.

"Volunteering helps us ensure we can meet the needs of all the families we serve," Treva shares. "Our volunteers give enough time every year that it’s like having an additional 30 full-time staff members."

For more details and to browse volunteer opportunities, you can visit the official Go ALL IN Day page here