Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from Bloomington non-profit

BLOOMINGTON — A burglar broke into My Sister's Closet, a Bloomington non-profit store, this week and escaped with a haul of jewelry.

However, the suspected thief was caught days later thanks to surveillance video from inside of the store.

"I couldn't believe it. It was very disturbing," said My Sister's Closet founder Sandy Keller. "It just felt like being personally assaulted. This is supposed to be a safe place."

Keller and other staff members noticed the theft Monday morning. The thief broke a window on the ground and crawled into the store before leaving with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

When reviewing surveillance video, Keller realized she recognized the burglar.

"It looked like someone who we had helped the week before. That was the worst part," Keller said. "It looked like they were wearing the shoes I had personally given them."

Bloomington Police used the surveillance video to seek out a suspect and arrested a person of interest Wednesday afternoon. They said the suspect had some of the stolen jewelry in his pockets upon his arrest.

Keller said she is hurt by the burglary, but will not stop My Sister's Closet's mission of helping women in need.

"It's supposed to be about walking in the door and hopefully your day gets better because of it," Keller said. "You're not allowed to make the women feel unsafe. You're not allowed to make them feel like they can't come in here."

You can donate to My Sister's Closet and learn about the organization by clicking this link.

