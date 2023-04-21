Man charged with murder for killing woman found dead in Bartholomew County home

BARTHOLOMEW Co. — A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in her home in Bartholomew County.

On April 16, Bartholomew County officers were dispatched to a residence on 650 S for a welfare check on Ashley Neville.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police received a tip from a woman stating that her father, Aaron Carter told her that he killed his girlfriend at the residence.

During the investigation, police were also informed that a vehicle belonging to Neville, a red 2015 Chevrolet Cruze was located in an abandoned field north of 2240 E 800 S.

According to the affidavit, officers then received reports of a suspicious male in the wooded area near Neville's home on 650 S.

Police and a K9 responded to the area and found Anthony Carter, 49, hiding.

Documents show that Carter allegedly told police that he grabbed the gun from Neville, which caused it to go off and strike her. Carter told police he didn't know the gun was loaded.

He further stated that the gunshot didn't kill Neville and because he did not want her to suffer, he put a plastic bag on her head and smothered her. Carter then told police he abandoned the red Chevrolet Cruze that he had been driving.

Police obtained a search warrant and found the body of Ashley Neville located in a bedroom, covered by a large pile of clothes and with a plastic bag on her head.

An autopsy revealed that Ashley Neville, 40, died from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the affidavit, police spoke with Carter again and this time his story changed, leading police to believe that Neville never had the gun as Carter previously stated.

Carter showed police where he discarded the gun and they were able to recover the weapon, according to the affidavit.

Anthony Carter was officially charged with murder on April 21, 2023 and he is currently being held in the Bartholomew County Jail.