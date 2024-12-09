Man critically injured in house fire on southeast side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was critically injured after being trapped in a burning home on the southeast side of Indianapolis Monday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, crews were dispatched to a home at 1654 Kelly St. around 8:13 a.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting a fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story structure with heavy fire showing from the rear of the home.

A male victim in his late 60's to early 70's was located in the home and rescued by firefighters. IFD said he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Two female bystanders told the department that they noticed the fire and began breaking windows in the home to alert the man to get out. Both women were checked and released on scene for minor lacerations to their hands.

IFD said the man lived in the home for 30 years and was found barely conscious by firefighters. Once he was outside, he became slightly more alert, they said.

The department said there were no working smoke alarms in the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.