Man dead after boat accident at Hammond Marina in Lake County

HAMMOND, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Michigan that left one man dead Saturday night.

The Department of Natural Resources said first responders were dispatched to the Hammond Marina around 11:30 p.m. after a boat struck the marina's break wall.

Six people were reportedly on board at the time of the crash.

One passenger was found unresponsive on the break wall. CPR was initiated before the individual was transported to a local hospital.

The victim, Herman Woods, 66, of Round Lake Beach, Illinois, was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated, conservation officers said.

The Hammond Police Department, Hammond Fire Department, and the Lake County Coroner's Office assisted at the scene.