Man dies, 2 firefighters suffer minor injuries in Alexandria fire

ALEXANDRIA — One man died and two firefighters suffered minor injuries in a fire at an Alexandria residence on Sunday morning.

Alexandria Police Department officers were the first to arrive on the scene and they say they discovered smoke and flames coming from a home.

The Alexandria Fire Department says the 911 caller said four occupants had evacuated the home but one man was still trapped inside a bedroom.

AFD says crews located the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The four occupants were transported to a local hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Authorities also say two East Madison Fire Territory firefighters suffered minor injuries but were evaluated on the scene and did not need to go to the hospital.

The cause of fire is not yet known, per AFD.