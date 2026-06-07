Man dies after being hit by car on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A man died Saturday night after being hit by a car in a residential area of Indy's northwest side, police say.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the area of North High School Road and West 52nd Street around 10 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that someone had been hit by a car.

There, they found a man suffering "with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle." Medics rushed him to a hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the car stayed on scene and was working with detectives.

IMPD has not said what led up to the crash.