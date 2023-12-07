Man dies after being struck while standing outside vehicle on I-65 near Edinburgh

EDINBURGH — Indiana State Police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash near Edinburgh Wednesday night.

At 9:10 p.m., ISP began receiving multiple calls about a serious crash involving a semi and pick-up truck on Interstate 65 southbound near the Shelby and Johnson County line.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive adult male on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to ISP, the pick-up truck, pulling a trailer, was stopped on the right shoulder of the highway when the semi struck it.

The man was standing outside of the pick-up truck at the time of the crash and was fatally injured by the wreckage, police say.

ISP does not believe drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.