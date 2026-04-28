Man dies after crashing into semi on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A man died in a crash on Indianapolis’ northwest side Tuesday afternoon, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Online police reports show a call for an accident with injuries first came in around 12:50 p.m. in the area of West 54th Street and Guion Road. That’s near an industrial area right off of 56th Street, east of Georgetown Road.

The call type for the incident was later updated to “accident fatal.”

IMPD said in a later update that the man, driving a black sedan, was going south on Guion Road when he crossed into northbound traffic and collided head-on with a semi.

Medics rushed him to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police say the semi driver stayed on the scene and was cooperating with detectives.

He will be taken to a hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure in Indiana when there are accidents with fatalities. Police do not believe drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.