Man dies after health incident at Holiday World, coroner confirms

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — A 70-year-old man has died after experiencing a health incident at Holiday World, according to the Dubois County Coroner.

Coroner Katie Schuck confirmed the man was taken from the park to a hospital in Jasper, where he later died. The cause of death has not been confirmed. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday, Schuck said.

Holiday World did not confirm the death when reached by WRTV. The park issued the following statement:

“Guests are reminded to stay hydrated, enjoy free drinks (especially water and Gatorade), take breaks from the sun, and of course enjoy the water rides, slides and pools. Team members get extra breaks and are offered electrolyte popsicles to keep them fresh."

Holiday World said their hours of operation will stay the same this week.