Man dies after overnight east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis on Friday night, according to police.

Just before 11 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of N. Emerson Avenue and E. 34th Street on reports of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found an adult male with gunshot injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but died shortly after, police said.

The identity of the man has not yet been identified by police.

Homicide detectives say they are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Wright@indy.gov.