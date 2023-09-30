Man dies after structure collapse near IU Methodist Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — A structure collapse caused the death of a construction worker near IU Health Methodist Hospital early Saturday morning.

According to IMPD, officers were called to W. 16th St. and N. Senate Ave on a report of an industrial accident around 5 a.m.

Police said one male was pronounced deceased.

Indiana University Health put out a statement regarding the incident:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of this valued construction worker. We extend our condolences to the family and coworkers during this difficult time.

A portion of the former people mover track collapsed while being removed this morning over 16th Street. What led to the collapse is being investigated. The section of 16th Street between Missouri Street and Senate Ave will remain closed during this investigation

The accident is still under investigation and police say OSHA has been contacted.