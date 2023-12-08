Man dies following Shelbyville house fire

SHELBYVILLE — One man died after a house fire in Shelbyville Thursday night.

According to the Shelbyville Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a residence at 1118 Parker Avenue for a fire just before 12 a.m. on Thursday evening.

Firefighters located a male inside the home who was suffering from cardiac arrest. The man was removed from the home and resuscitation efforts were made by medics, however, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The department said the fire was under control by 12:30 a.m.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The coroner's office will release the name of the deceased at a later time.

