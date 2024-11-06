Man dies in car crash on Indy's near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Indy's near north side early Wednesday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of an accident in the area of E. 38th St. and Fall Creek Parkway N. Drive around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said it was a single vehicle accident.

The IMPD fatal crash investigation team was on scene to investigate.