Man dies in fatal motorcycle accident on far east side

Posted at 12:29 PM, Apr 16, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died early Sunday morning after crashing his motorcycle on the far east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

At 4:00 a.m., officers responded to the 4100 block of N. Post Road on a report of a body in the street.

When they arrived, police found an adult man.

According to police, he was driving his Honda CBR 1000 motorcycle north on N. Post Road when for unknown reasons, he crashed and was ejected onto the road.

Medics responded to the scene and transported the man to the hospital for treatment. Shortly after, the man was pronounce dead, police said.

