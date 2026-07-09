Man dies while working at Pittsboro steel factory, coroner confirms

PITTSBORO — The death of a man who died while working at a steel factory in Pittsboro is under investigation.

The Hendricks County Coroner said the 54-year-old man became unresponsive on July 3 while working at Steel Dynamics Inc., located at 8000 N CR 225 E.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The cause of death is still under investigation. Chief Deputy Coroner Stephanie Moore said an autopsy was conducted but more testing is pending.

"No additional information regarding the cause of death is available for release at this time,” Moore said.

The victim's family has been notified, but the coroner did not release his identity.