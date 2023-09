INDIANAPOLIS — Every year since September 11, 2001 James Clark has come to the 56th Street Bridge over Interstate 465 to wave his American Flag.

Rain or shine, the Air Force Veteran stands on the bridge for 12 hours to honor the lives lost during the terrorist attacks that impacted our country forever.

He asks that if you're moved by his gesture you donate to The Make A Wish Foundation.

Watch above as Clark explains more about why he does this.