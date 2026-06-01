Man found fatally shot in parked SUV behind Marion strip club

MARION, Ind. (WRTV) — An investigation is underway in Marion after police say a man was found fatally shot behind a strip club early Monday morning.

Dispatchers first received a report of a shooting just before 2:30 a.m. Monday when a 911 caller informed them that someone had been shot behind Rebel Dolls Cabaret, just east of State Road 9/Baldwin Avenue.

The club was closed when the shooting took place.

First responders arrived and found 20-year-old Cristobal Lester dead inside an SUV parked behind the business. Police say Lester sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators have not said if there are any suspects or what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or by emailing Capt. Josh Ziger at jzigler@cityofmarion.in.gov.