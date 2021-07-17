Man freed after being trapped in ditch 18 feet below ground

NOBLESVILLE — A 35-year-old man is recovering after he became trapped in a ditch 18 feet below ground Saturday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of 159th Street and Old Pond Road around 10:30 a.m.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says Dustin Leake, 35, stepped off a ladder and onto what he thought was firm ground. The ground gave way and Leake became trapped up to his shoulders.

After nearly four hours and work from members of multiple agencies, Leake got out with some slight assistance but on his own accord. He was taken by helicopter to the hospital in good condition.

Indianapolis Fire Department

Millennium Contractors, where Leake works, had been pumping water out of a trenched area where they were preparing to install a sewer pipe. 25,000 gallons of water were pumped out of the ditch during the rescue.