INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition following a house fire on the east side of Indianapolis.

WRTV

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to a house fire in the 3500 block of East Morris Street shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday.

WRTV

According to IFD, an adult male was found outside the home. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

WRTV

IFD is still investigating the events leading up to the fire. No other houses in the area were involved.