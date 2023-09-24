Man killed by tractor in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY — A man was killed by a tractor in Monroe County on Friday.

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred in the area of 9779 W State Road 45 near the Greene County Line.

When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered that a man identified as Larry Martindale of Solsberry, Indiana was riding on a John Deere tractor when the tractor, driven by Justin Ratfliff hit a large ditch, throwing Martindale off.

As a result, Martindale landed in a ditch and the tractor drove over him. He later died from his injuries.

Police said the accident is still under investigation.