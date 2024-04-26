Man linked to crash that led to deputy's death charged in prior drunken driving incident

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Police arrested a man they believe was involved in a crash that downed the power lines that killed a Hendricks County deputy nearly two weeks ago, Plainfield police said Friday.

The 20-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Marion County and taken to the Hendricks County Jail on charges stemming from a March 3 arrest for drunken driving, Plainfield Police Department Deputy Chief Joe Aldridge said.

Hendricks County Sheriff's Office

Police believe the man was driving the car that crashed and downed the power lines that later electrocuted Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputy Fred Fislar on April 15, but Aldridge said the man has not been arrested in that incident, which remains under investigation.

WRTV is not naming the man because he has not been officially charged in the April 15 crash.

On March 3, according to a probable cause affidavit, a Hendrick County deputy arrested the man after a traffic stop near U.S. 36 and Gable Crossing.

Prosecutors charged the man with operating a vehicle while intoxicated; operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of .15% or higher; minor consumption of alcohol; and driving without ever receiving a license, records show.

All charges stemming from the March 3 incident are misdemeanors.

On April 15, police said Fislar was dispatched to a crash on State Road 267 and County Road 300 North near Plainfield at 11:49 p.m.

At the scene, police said Fisler somehow came in contact with low-hanging power lines that were brought down by the crash.

A passing driver saw Fislar on the ground and stopped to help. The witness used the Fislar’s radio to call for help, police said.

Fislar was critically injured and later died at Eskenazi Hospital.

Eldon Wheeler / WRTV Officers escort the body of fallen Hendricks County Deputy Fred Fislar to the Coroner's Office in Marion Co.

