Man running 50 marathons in 50 states for veterans, holds 32nd marathon in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Army infantry officer Joe Nail is running 50 marathons in 50 states to raise awareness and funds for military veterans.

Nail stopped in Indianapolis on Sunday for his 32nd marathon, which set off from Monument Circle.

“Every time I’ve gone to a military training, I’ve realized that the spirit of service and sacrifice that animates service members is desperately needed across all of society,” Nail said.

Nail is raising money for Lead for America, a nonprofit organization that aims to help 50 veterans a year transition out of the military and back into civilian life.

“Many service members get out of the military and don’t know what their next step will be,” Nail said. “Lead for America will help them go back to their hometowns and become leaders, whether it’s business or government.”

As he travels the United States, Nail encourages community members to come out and run with him in honor of veterans they may hold dear to their hearts.

“One of the things we do at the start of every single run is give folks the chance to write on a bib that they wear on their chest or waist and say, ‘Here is a service member or veteran that I’m dedicating my marathon to,’” he said.

Nail is expected to finish his journey by Sept. 15, ending in Washington, D.C. He is headed to Chicago next.

