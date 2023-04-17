Indy man sentenced to 60 years for killing ex-girlfriend in 2019

INDIANAPOLIS — Today, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced that a man has been convicted for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend in 2019 after a two-day trial.

William Jenkins is sentenced to 60 years in prison for killing Yolanda Moffitt-Santiago, 34, in July 2019.

In the early-morning hours of July 2, Moffitt-Santiago was shot in the head outside Tranquility Nursing and Rehab in the 3600 block of North Central Avenue on the Indianapolis north side.

According to IMPD, multiple witnesses stated that they saw Moffitt-Santiago arguing with her ex-boyfriend Jenkins before she was shot.

It was also revealed that Jenkins had assualted Moffitt-Santiago several month prior, after she broke up with him.

Police were called and took a report, but Moffitt-Santiago decided not to press charges. However, her mother contacted Jenkins' parole officer and Jenkins was arrested for a parole violation.

After a short stay in jail, and in the days leading up to the shooting, Jenkins began harassing Moffitt-Santiago and her mother, according to the probable cause.

Investigators used cell phone records to determine that Jenkins was in the area on July 2, 2019 before and after the shooting occurred.

