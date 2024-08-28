Man seriously injured in crash on SR 144 in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY — A man was seriously injured in a crash on State Road 144 in Johnson County on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews from the Bargersville Fire Department and Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of State Road 144 and Centerline Road on reports of a single-car crash.

Upon arrival, first responders located a man trapped in a vehicle that had rolled over multiple times, coming to rest on its side.

It took crews 20 minutes to free the man from the car, according to BFD.

The male was transported to Methodist Hospital in serious condition.

The events leading up to the crash are still being investigated.

