Man sets home on fire, barricades himself inside on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD and IFD are investigating after a 58-year-old man allegedly set his car and house on fire before barricading himself inside the home on Saturday evening.

According to IFD, first responders were dispatched to the 1100 block of North Mount Street on reports of a residence fire just before 6 p.m.

IFD says crews heard multiple rounds of ammunition going off inside a vehicle that was also on fire.

Officials say occupants of the house told police the man intentionally set the fire and barricaded himself inside the home.

Officers had to forcibly move a dresser that was blocking the front door to rescue the man, according to IFD.

IFD says once the officers were inside, the man refused to leave despite the fire. Officers arrested the man once he was out safely.

One firefighter sustained a slight injury and was transported to Methodist Hospital.

