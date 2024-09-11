Man shares journey of identity and fitness, ahead of Geist Half Marathon

FISHERS — Runners in Hamilton county are getting ready for race day.

The Geist Half Race Series is this weekend.

The race showcases the beauty of Geist Reservoir with stunning water views, tree covered trails, and waterfront bridges.

The majority of it takes place directly parallel to the Fall Creek Trail and the Geist Loop.

It’s a route runner Evan Taylor will be taking for the first time on Saturday.

“Heart conditions. That’s the leading cause of death for black men," Taylor said. “Getting out and being active increases my life span and allows me to be there for my family, for my son for a longer period of time.”

Black men are 30 percent more likely to die from heart disease than non-Hispanic whites, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Taylor says statistics like this inspired him to lace up his shoes and hit the pavement.

The new dad took up running four years ago, as a way of staying active during the pandemic.

He says it’s had more benefits than one.

“The health benefits and mental health benefits as well because as many know parenting is very, very stressful. Getting 30 minutes to an hour to just run and be by yourself with your own thoughts allows me to show up better as a parent," Taylor said.

He’s a member of Black Men Run Indianapolis.

The run club markets itself as "a healthy brotherhood” for African American males to take charge of their health while fostering community.

"This around the same time as George Floyd and these things are happening in the world…We can talk about things that we’ve dealt with and we’re dealing with because running in public as a black man is different than running in public as a different identity," he said.

Taylor is one of hundreds participating in the Geist Half Race Series this weekend.

The City of Fishers puts on the race — which includes a half marathon,10K and 5K — in partnership with Vision Events.

“We try to find new and unique ways to get people moving throughout the community. That’s why the City took this project on. It’s one monumental event that we can show the example that we’re supporting people getting outside, recreating, running, walking, whatever that looks like," Culture of Health Ambassador Ginny Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman is also the the Geist Half Marathon Race Director.

She says it’s important folks get out and use the trail systems in Hamilton County — whether you’re running, jogging or even walking.

“Movement to me matters. It doesn’t matter what pace you’re at or if you’re experienced or not. Movement matters," Zimmerman said.

This year, the youngest participant is 4 years old and the oldest is 90.

“You’re never too young to start and you’re never too old to start," she said.

It’s Taylor’s first time giving this race a go, but he says he’s up for the challenge!

“I’ve learned the power of listening to your body,” he said.

Registration is open until Friday September 13, the day before the race.

All participants receive a race shirt, medal, and access to the post-race party.

The start/finish line is located on the north end of the Olio Road Bridge at Geist Reservoir at approximately 11300 Olio Road, Fishers, Indiana.