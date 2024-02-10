Man struck, killed by driver on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after being struck by a driver on the south side of Indianapolis Friday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southeast District officers responded to E. Stop 11 Rd. and Madison Avenue at 7 p.m. on reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, police located an adult male pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital for a blood draw, which IMPD says is standard procedure in a fatal crash investigation.

Traffic in the area will be impacted for “several hours” so motorists and pedestrians are asked to seek an alternative route.