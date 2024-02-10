Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Man struck, killed by driver on Indy’s south side

police tape
Matt Rourke/AP
Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
police tape
Posted at 8:06 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 20:06:57-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after being struck by a driver on the south side of Indianapolis Friday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southeast District officers responded to E. Stop 11 Rd. and Madison Avenue at 7 p.m. on reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, police located an adult male pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital for a blood draw, which IMPD says is standard procedure in a fatal crash investigation.

Traffic in the area will be impacted for “several hours” so motorists and pedestrians are asked to seek an alternative route.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!