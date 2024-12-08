Man struck, killed in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the intersection of West 10th Street and North Illinois Street at around 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

IMPD says the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating.

This incident is still under investigation.