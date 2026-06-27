Man's body found in White River in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A jogger heard splashing from the White River near the Indiana University Indianapolis campus on Friday night and called 911.

About an hour later, three divers with Indianapolis Fire Department found a man's body about 15 feet from the shore, and six feet down, said Battalion Chief Rita Reith.

Crews were called just before 7 p.m. Friday to the intersection of University Boulevard and Blake Street. That's near the National Institute for Fitness and Sport, and the NCAA Hall of Champions in downtown Indianapolis.

It was not immediately known why the man was near the river.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will work to locate the man's family.

IFD said this is the ninth fatal drowning in Marion County in 2026 and the second in two days.