Man's body found near cemetery on west side

Officers found a man's body shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, near the Mt., Jackson Cemetery in the 200 block of North Tibbs Avenue.
Posted at 8:21 AM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 08:21:57-05

INDIANAPOLIS — One man died of possible gunshot or other trauma near a cemetery on the west side early Monday, police said.

Officers found the man's body shortly before 1 a.m. Monday near the Mt., Jackson Cemetery in the 200 block of North Tibbs Avenue, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer William Young said.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was shot, according to a IMPD police report. Young said the man has traumatic wounds, but it was too early to tell what caused the injuries.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, Young said.

Police urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS), or contact Detective Christopher Winter 317-327-3475 or Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.

Contact WRTV reporter Vic Ryckaert at victor.ryckaert@wrtv.com or on X/Twitter: @vicryc.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

