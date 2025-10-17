Map: Where 'No Kings' protests will happen across Indiana Oct. 18

INDIANAPOLIS — Anti-Trump administration protesters are organizing "No Kings" demonstrations across Indiana on Saturday as part of a nationwide day of action.

"Just like the previous NO KINGS event this summer, the fall NO KINGS event is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to the increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption of the administration," organizers said.

More than 2,500 events are planned across the United States, with organizers projecting attendance to exceed the 5 million people who reportedly participated in the last "No Kings" day of action.

The flagship protest will take place near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., expected to be the largest mobilization since President Trump returned to office.

In Indiana, the group is specifically targeting lawmakers over congressional redistricting efforts and the potential use of state facilities to house ICE detainees.

"Our goal is to once again show that the people—the majority—are taking action to stop the corruption and power grab," the group said.

WRTV has created an interactive map showing protest locations and times across Indiana.