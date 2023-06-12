March 31 tornadoes cause McCormick's Creek State Park campgrounds to close indefinitely

OWEN COUNTY — McCormick’s Creek State Park announced its campground will be closed indefinitely due to the damage the park suffered from violent storms that blew through on March 31.

The aftermath of the EF-3 tornado that hit the park goes for miles. Hundreds of trees were destroyed.

McCormick's Creek State Park



In a Facebook post, the park says its campground will be closed indefinitely due to the damage.

According to park officials, structures and trees experienced extensive damage due to the wind and falling debris.

Officials say even the topography of the park experienced changes.

As the roots were pulled to the surface, they damaged infrastructure, including roads and electrical, water and sewer lines.

McCormick's Creek State Park



Cleanup is underway by Indiana DNR crews, but the park says nearly all the campground’s facilities will need to be repaired, reconstructed or redesigned.

“While we’re saddened at the sudden impacts to our beloved campground and trails, we remain optimistic for the future,” the Facebook post read. “This event offers us a chance to better understand forces of nature, and an opportunity to rebuild a campground and trails that will be enjoyed by generations to come.”

For more information on McCormick’s Creek State Park, click here.