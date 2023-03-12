'March Gladness' event teaches Indy youth how to prevent and deal with bullying

INDIANAPOLIS — Today the 'March Gladness' event was held on Indy's east side in an effort to teach the youth how to prevent and deal with bullying.

The event was held at Church of Glory on Forest Manor Ave. The church holds a 'March Gladness' event each year and this year the theme was "Preventing Youth Bullying." Mentors and youth shared their stories and messages on how to stand up to bullying.

WRTV

"If you're being bullied, you're not alone," Pastor Donald Edwards Jr. said. "It's sometimes embarrassing to get bullied, but there are people who stand up against bullying, in the right way.

Visitors were served ribs, chicken and other food straight off the grill.

WRTV

Community members gathered in song and dance and youth were presented awards for wearing school gear and bringing along friends from school.

WRTV

The church also handed out new backpacks to the students who ranged in ages from kindergarten to high school.

WRTV

"We just encourage everyone to stand up against bullying. You don't have to fight, but you can talk things out," Pastor Edwards said.

