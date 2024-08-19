Marian University adds 1,200 new students as classes resume Monday

Watch Now
INDIANAPOLIS — Behind record enrollment, Marian University classes began on Monday.

This fall, there will be 1,200 new Knights on campus.

Over the past five years, Marian has been a 25% increase in enrollment.

Henry Arcand comes to Marian all the way from Toronto.

"Just to meet new faces (is exciting)," Arcand said. "For me, coming from Canada, it's a bit far so I don't know anyone. Meeting all the new freshman coming in — I'm very excited for it."

