Marian University expands medical, nursing school with $29 million donation

INDIANAPOLIS — Marian University is expanding its health education services as it works to address Indiana’s critical rural healthcare shortage.

On Friday, the university announced the $150 million expansion as it unveiled the official building signage for the medical and nursing school.

The school will now be named the Tom and Julie Wood College of Osteopathic Medicine. The Woods gave the school $29 million towards the expansion of the medical and nursing school.

“We knew across Indiana there is a shortage of healthcare professionals. That’s across Indiana but especially in our rural communities,” Amanda Wright, Dean of Tom and Julie Wood College of Osteopathic Medicine, said. “What we’re doing here at Marian University is responding like we always have to that need.”

The expansion includes enhanced scholarship programs, increased enrollment, new degree programs and more.

Additionally, the funds will support the expansion of clinical rotations and the development of new clinical sites for students.

For more information on the expansion, click here.