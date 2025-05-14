Marian University launches apprenticeship program to address teacher shortage

INDIANAPOLIS — Teachers play a crucial role in education, but attracting and retaining them has been increasingly difficult in recent years. In response, Marian University is launching a new apprenticeship program designed to train and retain aspiring teachers.

The program's goal is to retain teaching assistants who aspire to become full-time teachers but are unable to attend school on a full-time basis.

"While the instructional assistant is in schools working with students, specifically elementary students, they would be getting clinical hours. They would also take additional coursework outside of their work time," said Lee Ann Kwiatkowski, Dean of the Klipsch Educators College at Marian University.

The "Grow Your Own Teacher" apprenticeship program is specifically designed for teaching assistants in K-6 classrooms. Participants will have the opportunity to earn a bachelor's degree in just two years while still working, fulfilling a critical need identified by local districts.

Marian University

"We have spoken with many superintendents and many principals, and they have shared that they have some top talent, quality folks that would like to be teachers, but they have to keep working,” Kwiatkowski noted.

The two-year program will be conducted entirely online, an essential feature for learners who are already juggling full-time jobs.

"Adult learners have unique needs; they are working all day and have families. We feel providing courses online will allow them to receive quality support while continuing to keep their jobs,” said Erika Wise, Assistant Dean of the Klipsch Educators College.

Marian University hopes the program will provide a solution to the ongoing teacher shortage by equipping passionate individuals with the education they need to succeed in the classroom.

The program is set to kick off this fall, and Marian University is currently accepting applications. Interested individuals can apply by clicking here.