Marion County Health Department reports first mosquitoes of 2024 with West Nile Virus

MARION COUNTY — The Marion County Health Department reported the first mosquitoes of the season to test positive for West Nile Virus.

According to MCHPD, mosquitoes that carry the virus are found in Marion County each year. West Nile virus is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Officials say most people who become infected with the virus do not develop any symptoms. Some might develop a fever, headache, body aches or joint pains.

People with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes and kidney disease, and those over 60-years-old, are at a greater risk for experiencing symptoms.

The best way to prevent mosquito bites is by using repellent containing DEET or other EPA-registered repellents, and wearing loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants.

The health department’s Mosquito Control program collects mosquitoes from traps placed in areas around the country to monitor the population and tests them for the virus.

Information about mosquito prevention efforts in Marion County is available by calling MCPHD’s Mosquito Control program at 317-221-7440.

