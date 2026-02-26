Marion County health officials looking to monitor air pollution with new live data technology

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Health Department is deploying up to ten new air quality monitors across Indianapolis, with five expected to be placed on the city's west side, where residents say air pollution has long been a concern.

The monitors, made by PurpleAir, measure particulate matter in the air and provide real-time data and mapping to the public.

Alice Conner is a lifelong west side resident who has lived in the same home for all 77 years of her life.

"You can get on this side of town over there where the sanitation plant is, and it's a whole different smell," said Conner. "It's gotten worse."

Data from a 2025 study by the Marion County Health Department shows the west side carries a significantly higher risk of lung cancer than the rest of Marion County.

"I didn't [know that,] but I can see how," Conner said.

Jason Ravenscroft of the Department of Water Quality & Hazardous Materials Management said particulate matter poses serious health risks.

"Particulate matter can lead to a number of different health effects, such as respiratory issues, but it can also lead to cardiovascular issues. It can be a cancer risk," Ravenscroft said.

Ravenscroft said the goal of the monitors is to help residents make informed, real-time decisions about their health.

"We hope that this information will be useful to residents to empower them to make certain decisions about whether they want to go outside and play on a day where the air quality might be poor," Ravenscroft explained. "Especially if people have children with asthma or somebody has other respiratory issues."

Conner said she welcomes the effort.

"That would be great," she said. "It'd be probably better if they can get this under control. It's just bad."

Health department officials say they are still in the early planning stages, and it is unclear how long it will take for the monitors to be installed and operational.

You can find a live map of PurpleAir monitor data across Indianapolis by clicking the link here.

