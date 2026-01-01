Marion County Prosecutor highlights key to reducing crime, truancy rates in 2026

MARION COUNTY — With 2026 now underway, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is spotlighting housing insecurity as a critical challenge facing residents this year, linking the crisis directly to crime rates across the county.

More than 74% of Indiana's extreme, low-income households spend half or more of their incomes on housing costs, making it the third-highest rate in the Midwest and 10th-highest among all U.S. states, according to findings by Prosperity Indiana and the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

"One of the biggest barriers people have in our community right now is getting into housing," Mears said Thursday.

Speaking at Olivet Baptist Church's "Emancipation Proclamation Service" on Thursday, Mears outlined how housing insecurity contributes to crime in Marion County and emphasized the connection between stable housing and reducing crime rates.

"If I get people working and I get people housed, I'm not gonna see them in the criminal justice system," Mears said. "Those are the things that we can do to make a difference in our community."

The housing crisis extends beyond crime prevention, affecting educational outcomes for local children.

Estelle Graham, who worked with a Marion County high school for years as a mentor to youth, told WRTV that addressing housing instability is crucial for keeping students in school and on track for success.

"We had students that were in the advanced academic programs, and from day to day, they didn't know where they were going to stay," Graham explained. "Something needs to be done about that."

While Mears called on county officials to allocate necessary funding to expand affordable housing, community advocates emphasize the need for comprehensive support services.

Mattie Fishback, who spent years working with the homeless community, told WRTV that solutions must include individual-level rehabilitation.

"Addiction is real. They need the money, they need the food, they need things to help," Fishback said. "There's a resource center out there. A lot of people don't know about Horizon House. It's a resource center, and they do everything they can."

You can find a variety of resources for housing and homelessness assistance by clicking the link here.