Marion County Prosecutor hosts basketball camp to keep children out of trouble

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears hopes sports can inspire young Hoosiers to stay away from crime and violence when they get older.

Mears hosted his fourth annual basketball clinic Thursday at the Westside Elevation Community Center. Dozens of children between the ages of 8 and 12 learned basketball skills and got to know members of the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Mears said he played basketball on the same court as a child when it was a Boys and Girls Club. He believes sports are one way to inspire children to seek out positive influences instead of ending up on his desk as a suspect later in life.

"It's a start. You never know what's going to make a difference in one kid's life," Mears said. "Let's help build the skills, the confidence, and leadership, so that when that kid is faced with a bad situation, they have something to rely on."