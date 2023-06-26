Marion County Prosecutor Mears' youth basketball camp returns

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Mears and staff will host its third series of youth basketball clinics in July.

On July 17, two youth basketball clinics will be held at Friendship Westside Center for Excellence.

The first clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is open to children entering the 3rd or 4th grade (ages 8-9).

The second clinic will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to children entering 5th & 6th grade (ages 10-12).

T-shirts, snacks and water will be provided for attendees.

Marion County Prosecutor's office says the clinics will teach kids the fundamentals of the game of basketball while strengthening the office's bond with the youth in the community.

“Strengthening bonds between those in public safety and Indianapolis’ youth is essential for a better future for our community,” said Prosecutor Mears. “These basketball clinics provide a safe, fun environment and create positive experiences that lay the foundation for stronger community bonds going forward.”

The basketball clinics are free and open to the public. Space is limited and registration is required to attend.

Parents or guardians can sign up their athlete for Prosecutor Mears' Youth Basketball Clinics,here.