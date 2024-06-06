Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears to host fourth free basketball clinic

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears will host another round of free basketball clinics for children 8-12 years old.

The free clinics will take place on June 27 and will offer youth a chance to learn basketball fundamentals in a relaxed environment.

“The Prosecutor’s Office is committed to meaningful engagement with the entire community, especially our youth,” said Prosecutor Mears. “The relationships I built on the court over the years have had a lasting impact and I hope by providing spaces for positive engagement, we can create similar opportunities for our youth. We want young people to know that we are here to help, whether it’s on the court or inside a courtroom—we are here to support you.”

The first clinic will run from 10 a.m. to noon for 8-10 year olds. The second clinic, also on June 27, will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for 11-12 year old residents.

The clinics will be held at Friendship Westside Center for Excellence on 16th Street.

The camp is free but space is limited and registration is required to attend. Parents or guardians wishing to register their students can visit this online form.