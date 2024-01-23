Marion County Prosecutor's Office holds annual blood drive honoring fallen officers

INDIANAPOLIS — Today the Marion County Prosecutor's Office held its annual blood drive that was started to honor fallen members of law enforcement.

It launched in 2011, after IMPD Officer David Moore was shot and killed in the line of duty.

The Prosecutor’s Office saw a need for blood donations and launched the blood drive in conjunction with the then Indiana Blood Center, which is now Versiti Blood Center of Indiana.

Since then, the blood drive has expanded to honor other local officers killed in the line of duty.

“Years ago, we saw hundreds of people come together to address the critical need for blood during a tragic and turbulent time for our city— since that day in 2011 we have sadly experienced more loss over the years,” Prosecutor Mears stated. “When honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of our community, there is no better way than by saving a life through a blood donation.”