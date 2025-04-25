Marion County Prosecutor's Office launches blue envelope project

MARION COUNTY — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office has introduced a new initiative aimed at improving safety and communication during traffic stops for individuals on the autism spectrum. Marion County is the first in the state the launch the project which Initially launched in Connecticut in 2020.

Understanding that traffic stops can be stressful for anyone but for those living with autism it can be overwhelming. The new Blue Envelope Project aims to provide support during interactions with law enforcement.

“Flashing lights and loud sirens will get anybody's attention, but they might become so overwhelming that it becomes nearly impossible to process anything else that’s going on,” said Natalie Miller, Director of the Different Not Less Initiative at the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Miller, who is also on the autism spectrum, spearheaded the Blue Envelope Project to foster more effective interactions between police officers and individuals with autism. The initiative encourages individuals to use a specially designed blue envelope that can be clipped to a car visor for easy access during a traffic stop.

“It is designed to be clipped to one's car visor, so that way there is no rummaging through the glove compartment thinking that you could be pulling out something else, which has led to some unfortunate traffic stops gone wrong,” Miller explained.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears recognized the potential of the program and saw it as a valuable opportunity to enhance communication between law enforcement and the community.

“In there is all the important papers," Mears said. "So it will have your driver's license and other pieces of various information, so that when the officer asks for the license and registration, they are going to get that envelope that lets the officer know these are the circumstances that this individual is dealing with."

Mears successfully engaged the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) to participate in the initiative. Officers undergo annual training on effective communication with individuals who may have autism or an intellectual disability. The department says this furthers there ability to communicate with people who have disabilities.

“This program furthers our mission to better serve the community,” said Drew Brown, Public Information Officer for IMPD. “We are committed to maintaining clear communication with those in need and keeping our public safe, making sure those police services that we are proud of are available to everyone.”

For more information about the Blue Envelope project click here.