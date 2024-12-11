Marion County residents can get help with heating bill starting Jan. 1

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County residents can get help with their heating bills starting Jan. 1.

United Way of Central Indiana's Winter Assistance Fund is open to residents who earn too much to qualify for government energy assistance but have an income up to 225% of the Federal Poverty Level.

For a one-person household, that’s a gross income between about $8,060 and $8,471 over the last three months.

For a family of four, that’s a gross income between about $15,499 and $17,550 for the last three months.

United Way is encouraging people who think they qualify to apply by contacting one of the sites listed on their website.

The organization said 343 households with more than $180,000 in heating bills were helped by the program last year.