Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal enters state senate race

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal has announced he is seeking the Indiana Senate District 31 seat.

The seat opened up after Republican Sen. Kyle Walker announced in December he would not seek reelection in 2026.

Forestal, who has served as sheriff since being elected in 2018 and re-elected in 2022, joins the race for the open seat representing parts of Hamilton, Hancock, and Marion counties — a district that includes more than 135,000 residents and his own family.

The career law enforcement officer's resume spans from patrol deputy in 1977 to U.S. Marshal under President Barack Obama, where he oversaw federal operations across 62 counties in Southern Indiana.

"My neighbors in District 31 deserve to know that their voice in the State Senate will fight every single day to make their lives better," Forestal said in announcing his candidacy.

His platform centers on economic relief for working families, including efforts to reduce utility and healthcare costs, while maintaining his law-and-order credentials. As sheriff, Forestal has managed a $150 million budget while implementing what he describes as evidence-based violence prevention programs.

His campaign emphasizes his deep roots in the district, where he lives with his wife Kathy, near their three children and nine grandchildren.