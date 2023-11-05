Marion County Superior Court Judge Flowers dies

INDIANAPOLIS — Judge Shatrese M. Flowers, a longtime Marion County Judge, has died.

The Marion County Superior Court made the announcement on Nov. 5.

Judge Flowers was the presiding judge over Marion Superior Court 28, handling the most serious cases in Marion County.

Starting in 2005, Judge Flowers served as a Master Commissioner for the Marion Superior Court before being elected to the bench in 2014. During her time on the Court, she served as the Supervising Judge of Jury Pool and the Arrestee Processing Center. Since 2021, she served as an Associate Presiding Judge of the Executive Committee.

The DePauw graduate also worked as an Assistant Corporation Counsel with the Office of Corporation Counsel and as a Deputy Public Defender for the Marion County Public Defender Agency.