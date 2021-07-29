Marion County will provide substance use treatment as part of criminal justice system

INDIANAPOLIS — A new resource is available for people in the legal system who are struggling with addiction.

"Stronger with Support" is a partnership between several Marion County agencies. These include the Health Department, Prosecutor's Office and Public Defender Agency.

Stakeholders will work together to provide substance treatment for people who face minor drug-related offenses.

"So instead of facing time in jail, they can complete this program and we'll treat their substance use, look for the root causes, and help meet other needs that they may have," Dr. Virginia Caine said at a press conference for Stonger with Support on Wednesday.

The MCPO will refer eligible candidates to the program. Stronger with Support is funded by grant money from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.